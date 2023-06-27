The following are news briefs for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Cody man arrested in Oregon on sex crime allegations
POWELL (WNE) — Prosecutors are alleging that a Cody man sexually abused a minor in Park County last month and then left the state. Richard M. Perkins was arrested in Oregon two weeks ago, and authorities are now seeking to have him brought back to Cody.
Court records show the Park County Attorney’s Office has charged Perkins, 59, with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
First-degree offenses of sexual abuse of a minor are punishable by at least 25 years worth of prison time.
Prosecutors have released no details about the allegations against Perkins, who’s best known for giving away thousands of bicycles to children across the Big Horn Basin.
A fugitive complaint filed against Perkins in Coos County, Oregon, Circuit Court says only that the crime is alleged to have occurred on a specific date in mid-May in Park County. Circuit court personnel in Park County said they could not confirm the existence of a pending case against Perkins, which indicates the file has been made confidential and entirely unavailable to the public.
State law and court rules protect the identities of defendants charged with sexual crimes and alleged victims until the case clears a preliminary hearing, but state law allows judges to restrict the disclosure of any information that’s “reasonably likely” to identify a minor victim.
Perkins was booked into jail on June 11, and at his initial June 12 court appearance, his security, or bond, was set at $50,000. Coos County Circuit Court Judge Martin Stone appointed an attorney for Perkins after he reported having no money in the bank and no income.
As of Monday, Perkins remained in custody at the Coos County Jail in Coquille, Oregon.
City not amending Atlas contract
CODY (WNE) — Atlas Strategic Communication’s request for an additional $16,500 for its “crisis management” work stemming from the internal investigation of Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson died during the city council’s June 20 meeting due to lack of a motion.
The request was originally tabled during the council’s June 13 work session after several council members wanted examples of what the consultant had done to justify an extra $16,500.
According to Atlas Strategic Communications’ amendment request, the additional money would go towards payment for “crisis communications services and stakeholder comment management.”
Neither were included in the consultant’s original contract, City Administrator Barry Cook had said at the June 13 work session.
The amendment request document said the consultant’s extra tasks included putting out press releases, announcements and statements; monitoring comments; responding to residents “in a timely manner”; managing engagement; and keeping a record of all resident feedback related to the investigation.
During the June 20 meeting, council member Don Shreve initially made a motion to take the item off the table so it could be discussed. Council member Lee Ann Reiter seconded the motion.
Council Vice President Emily Swett suggested the council “let it die with no motion,” which, after some discussion, is what council members decided to do.
Design contract awarded for Gillette industrial park
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Commission approved a professional services agreement with HDR Engineering for the Pronghorn Industrial Park.
A $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will pay for putting in water, power and fiber at the site, as well as extending Boxelder Road about 4,000 feet. This grant included a $600,000 local match.
And a $2.6 million grant from the State Land and Investment Board will go toward putting a sewer system at the site.
According to the contract, the county will pay HDR $252,000 for design work and $270,000 for engineering services during the construction phase.
Public Works Director Matt Olsen said he’s hopeful that the project is ready to go out for bid at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, with a company under contract and ready to go no later than March 1, 2024.
When completed, the industrial park will have four to six lots ranging from 15 to 20 acres. The goal of the project is to have shovel-ready sites for large businesses to move into.
Park County commissioners approve 301-foot-tall cell tower in Clark
POWELL (WNE) — Location, location, location.
Just a few months after Wapiti residents showed up en masse to oppose a nearly 200 foot cell tower in the middle of the valley, a more than 300 foot tower was approved without objection on a tract of rangeland near Clark during the Park County Commissioners’ June 20 meeting.
The Special Use Permit for the tower was approved, meaning Bridger Tower Corp will be able to move forward with the project.
Assistant Planning and Zoning Director Kim Dillivan said Verizon has already expressed interest in being on the tower.
There are spots for three other carriers as well.
The land is just south of the intersection of Wyo. Highway 296 and Wyo. Highway 120N and surrounded mostly by ag land and vacant residential, Dillivan said.
A 199 foot tower was previously approved by SUP in the same spot in 2018, he noted, but the work was never done and the SUP was voided, necessitating a new application.
