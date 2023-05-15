National Police Week

On behalf of Mayor Pete Rust, George Jost, council president, proclaimed May 14-20 as National Police Week during the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

CHEYENNE -- National Police Week is an annual observance that honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. It also serves as a time to reflect on the challenges facing police officers every day and how we can support them.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

