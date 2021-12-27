ROCK SPRINGS -- Local country band Wyoming Raised will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Party Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
It will be an evening of good, old-fashioned barn dance fun for the whole family. All ages are welcome whether you come as a group of friends, a family with kids or a retired couple looking for a night out.
The theme of the dance is “Denim & Diamonds” so come as cowboy casual or dress fancy.
The exhibit hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner by Ore Cart serving a Texas-style dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner was selected to echo the band’s recent experience recording their debut album, Chasing Legends, at Sonic Ranch recording studio in Texas.
The album will be available for purchase at the event. Throughout the evening the band will be sharing videos and photos from their recording session. After dinner, the band brings on the dancing with live music starting at 8 p.m.
People can dance the night away leading up to the champagne toast at midnight to ring in the new year!
A dinner and dancing ticket are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under (includes full meal, dessert, party favor and a glass of champagne for adults to toast). A cash bar will be available. If one just wants to come for dancing, the cost is $10.
Tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts (204 Center St. Rock Springs, WY 82901), by phone at 307-752-5359, online at www.wyomingraisedonline.com, or at the door (pre-sale recommended).