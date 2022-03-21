SWEETWATER COUNTY – District 13 Senator Tom James has announced that he is seeking re-election.
“After this last session, it was noticeably clear, true conservatives with the best interest of the people are crucial to the future of Wyoming. My record shows I kept my word of practicing servant leadership,” James said. “My voting record proves I have the people's interest in my heart.”
James said that the reason why he is running for re-election is because he enjoys going out and fighting for the people’s rights.
“There is also a lot of work that needs to be done. The government is nowhere near as transparent as it should be and the accountability is almost non-existent,” James said.
“The wasteful spending that goes on is atrocious. These issues need continuous attention and I will be honored if I am re-elected to continue the fight for the people.”
According to James, the three key components of his platform are transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility.
James also said that he has certain goals he wants to accomplish if re-elected.
“I hope to get my ‘Government waste, fraud, abuse and whistle-blower protection’ Bill passed, as well as my other bill I have been working on, ‘Public records - state archives.’ This bill would give the people the ability to have access to all public records from the state archives and on the internet.
“I am also going to be looking at repealing some laws as well, I don't have any picked out as of yet.”
James also said that he decided to get into politics in order to help the people of Wyoming.
“I got into politics because I was tired of seeing politicians that did not stand up for the people; politicians that only served themselves and in no way embodied servant leadership.
“I wanted to be the politician that upheld his oath of office. I feel I have done this and I would be honored to continue serving the people.”