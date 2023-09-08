News Exchange

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Proficiency rates among Wyoming students increased in all content areas during the 2022-23 school year, according to results from the state’s standardized tests, but still remained slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

