Patterson Rig

The Department of Interior is being sued for cancelling the second quarter 2021 federal oil and gas resale in Wyoming. According to the The Mineral Leasing Act, it’s the responsibility of the secretary to hold oil and natural gas lease sales. Pictured is an oil rig, operated by Patterson in 2017, located in west Jonah near Pinedale. Oil and gas operators will likely add at least 90 more rigs through next year, according to Patterson, a U.S. drilling contractor.

 Photo Courtesy of Duane Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and Western Energy Alliance, (WEA) filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of the Interior’s failure to hold oil and natural gas lease sales in the third quarter of 2022 on Dec. 5, according to their press release. 

Based on The Mineral Leasing Act, it’s the responsibility of the secretary to hold oil and natural gas lease sales.

