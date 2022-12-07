...Light Snow to Impact Interstate 80 Tonight...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Light Snow. Accumulations around 1 inch.
* WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater County, including Interstate 80.
* WHEN...This evening through sunrise Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for snow if
travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow
covered and visibility may be reduced.
The Department of Interior is being sued for cancelling the second quarter 2021 federal oil and gas resale in Wyoming. According to the The Mineral Leasing Act, it’s the responsibility of the secretary to hold oil and natural gas lease sales. Pictured is an oil rig, operated by Patterson in 2017, located in west Jonah near Pinedale. Oil and gas operators will likely add at least 90 more rigs through next year, according to Patterson, a U.S. drilling contractor.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and Western Energy Alliance, (WEA) filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of the Interior’s failure to hold oil and natural gas lease sales in the third quarter of 2022 on Dec. 5, according to their press release.
Based on The Mineral Leasing Act, it’s the responsibility of the secretary to hold oil and natural gas lease sales.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming along with the State of Wyoming.
The press release also stated that there has been only one sale in the past two years. Typically, there are four sales per year. However, when President Biden took office, his administration paused the sales due to environmental concerns.
During the Sweetwater County Commissioners monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mary Thoman, commissioner, noted that on Dec. 1, Gov. Mark Gordon filed an amended petition regarding the secretary adoption of an unwritten policy to stop quarterly oil and gas leasing.
“There was a Louisiana court case that said they couldn’t do that, but they continued doing that anyway,” Thoman explained. “I am excited that the state of Wyoming has filed to protest that because that hurts Wyoming.”
According to Thoman, the petitioner of the State of Wyoming requested the U.S. District Court to declare that the secretary’s decision to cancel the second quarter 2021 federal oil and gas resale in Wyoming had violated the American Administrative Procedures Act because they’re making up rules as they went along.
The petition went on to describe the secretary’s decision to not hold the third quarter 2021 federal oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming “arbitrary, capricious and abusive discretion or otherwise not in accordance with the law.”
It was also requested in the petition that “Wyoming may hereafter specifically seek the 40% that we would receive from those mineral royalties that were halted.”
Thomas said, “This is huge and I hope we can prevail in this case to restore our mineral sales and our oil and gas lease sales. What they have done has been outside of the law, which requires that they have those quarterly sales.
“That’s a lot of money to the State of Wyoming and to our county.”