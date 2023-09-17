ROCK SPRINGS – As drivers made their way down Elk Street on Saturday, Sept. 16, they may have spotted a sea of green t-shirts walking and running through clouds of colored powder. Those people dressed in green were participating in the 16th KD Foundation Walk/Color Rush.
The event raises money and awareness for Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics.
Jane Daniel, founder of the KD Foundation, started it up over 18 years ago after her daughter, Kayden, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 10.
Tammy Goldman, KD Foundation treasurer and founding member, said that the foundation offers support for families that have been impacted by Type 1 diabetes
“It’s a local charity set up to benefit kids in Sweetwater County that have Type 1 diabetes. We offer scholarships to any high school senior that is graduating and moving on to college,” she explained. “The only requirement is that they’re from Sweetwater County and have Type 1 diabetes.”
She added that it is a $3,000 scholarship.
“We also offer medical alert jewelry or a tattoo,” Goldman said. “Now the kids are wanting to get it tattooed. Also, when they are available, we have medical grants for those who are having financial difficulties, whether it be with insulin, pumps or even travel expenses.
“Anyone that has a child who has been recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes should contact the organization. You can get them the support that they need.”
Sarah Eusek and her family marked their third year of being involved with the event.
“It’s the second year since my daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes,” Eusek shared. “It’s a really special event to us. Jane did a lot for her when we were recently diagnosed. So, we like to support this great cause.”
Tiffaney Egbert said that she has been participating since the very first event.
“My niece was a diabetic. So, just knowing what she went through and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through is eye opening,” Egbert said. “Anything that you can do to support them is important.”
Misti Burke and Susan Robertson got together with a group of their friends to take part in the annual color run. It was their first year participating.
“We want to help raise money for juvenile diabetes and to have fun,” Robertson said.
Two of the color run participants, Annette Speicher and Misty Loredo, have taken part in the local event for a number of years.
“We participate because it is such a good cause,” Speicher said.
During the color run, participants made their way to the stations set up along the route where volunteers threw colored powder on them as they ran/walked by. There was even an option for those who did not want to be coated in the colorful powder by wearing a lei to signal that they were opting out of it.
Following the color run, they made their way back to Bunning Park to enjoy some BBQ.
