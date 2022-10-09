ROCK SPRINGS – Typically, women are advised to start getting mammograms by age 40.
For 33-year-old Rock Springs resident Amber Surbeck, early detection of a rare form of breast cancer may have saved her life.
Surbeck, a Wyomingite who lived in Jackson and Laramie before moving to Rock Springs, is married to George and is a stay-at-home mom to 5-year-old Annady.
Her mother passed away from throat cancer in 2012.
Surbeck got acquainted with Sweetwater County residents through the local Actor’s Mission.
“Actor’s Mission has been a big part of my life since high school,” said Surbeck. “They helped me a lot. I’m not sure how I could have handled everything without them.”
When Surbeck would visit her aunt as a child, she always noticed a Check for Lumps sign in the shower.
On Oct. 16, 2021, Surbeck was giving herself a random self-examination when she found a lump in her breast.
At first, she and her husband thought it was a clogged milk duct.
She had scheduled a physical exam within a few days after feeling the lump. During the discussion about the lump, her doctor told her, “If it doesn’t go away, come see us again.”
Eventually, Surbeck reported that the lump hadn’t gone away.
“It was a struggle to arrange a mammogram at Aspen Mountain Medical Center because I was 32 at the time,” she revealed. “I remember them telling me, ‘We can’t take you in until you’re 40.’ I hung up on them and said to myself, ‘I can’t wait eight years!’
Her doctor sent a work-order for Surbeck to have the mammogram done.
“If you have mammograms too soon in life and too often, the exposure to the radiation can cause cancer, which is something I’m doing now to get rid of the cancer,” she laughed.
Surbeck was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, which is so rare that it accounts for just 10%-15% of breast cancers. It grows and spreads very quickly and affects younger women.
“I was just terrified when I found out,” she expressed. “I was sitting in this darkness of fear, wondering ‘OK. Does this mean I’m done?’”
The lump had already grown to eight centimeters by the time she started chemotherapy in January of 2021. Everyone hoped that chemo would shrink the tumor down.
“We caught it quickly by December. The cancer center at Memorial Hospital has been amazing,” she said. “I had called them for my first appointment and they booked me the very next day. They were very fast and helpful. They didn’t want it to spread throughout my body.”
“It felt really weird at first since I was always an outsider, watching my mom fighting cancer,” she shared. “I knew what it was like for her but for myself, it was more than what I expected.”
“Your mom was a rock star,” George told Surbeck.
“Yes, she was,” Surbeck agreed. “She never complained, even while she went through chemo and radiation.”
Unfortunately, the chemo did not shrink the tumor and she had to have a mastectomy by April 2021.
“That was terrifying,” she expressed. “But now, I don’t look at it as a loss. I gained the opportunity to be a mom for my daughter and a wife to my husband. I feel that’s the better way to view things.”
She added, “If you focus on the negative, you’re not going to enjoy life. Enjoy the positive bits of life and keep going. That’s what I’m doing.”
The pandemic put a kink in scheduled treatments. She had COVID twice and her husband was tested positive once as well.
She said that it’s been “an adventure but one she doesn’t hope to go on again.”
“Chemo is exhausting and radiation... there is no words for it. I lay there very still while they shoot lasers into me.”
According to the couple, the doctors were amazed that a woman as young as Surbeck had breast cancer.
“With my wife being so young, the doctors, at first, didn’t think it was breast cancer because it was so uncommon at that age,” George pointed out. “It can happen to anybody at any time.”
Luckily, the cancer did not spread to the lymph nodes but it may have decreased her chances of having more children.
Since Surbeck has had this unique form of cancer, her daughter will need to be screened as early as 22 years old.
Surbeck’s last day of radiation is Oct. 26. After that, she has to receive amino transfusions in 2023, which will boost her immune system.
“I haven’t been a survivor for a year yet, but I feel my story needs to get out there. There are younger people out there who need to be careful. If you think something is wrong, get it checked. Don’t put it off.”