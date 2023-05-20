ROCK SPRINGS – “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.”
Jaime Loredo, executive director for the Young at Heart, (YAH) Senior Center was feeling a little under the weather, but she said that this celebration was “too important to miss.”
YAH held their 50th anniversary gala on Friday, May 19.
Loredo began her career with the center as the activities coordinator and facilities secretary. By the fall of 2022, she took over as executive director.
Due to a very busy schedule, Senator John Barrasso could not attend the event, however, his field representative, Sierra Brown, spoke on his behalf by reading the congressional record, commemorating the facility’s 50th anniversary.
In the letter, Barrasso complimented Loredo by pointing out that her “resolute dedication to the center is notable.” He added that she has focused on gaining community involvement, helping to advance the center's success.
“She has made a significant difference in the lives of Sweetwater County residents.”
According to Barrasso’s letter, J. Garrett Smith, Louis M Groh, Ruth Lucas, T.H. Smith, Dwight J Jones, Lyda Hium, Elmer Halseth, Willie Heikes and Ernest J Mecca were the founding board members in May of 1973.
The center was originally designed to serve the senior population. With the construction of their new facility in 2009, their services expanded to address the needs of the entire community.
“I feel like I’m carrying the torch,” said Loredo. “Young at Heart is a vital part of the community. I’ve only been here for five years, and I can see the impacts this place has made in our community.”
She added, “The people here are my people. There are many things about Young at Heart that make it special.”
Rock Springs resident Jeannine Cox, who has been involved with YAH for decades, was excited about the 50th anniversary celebration.
“We serve the community, and we’d like to see more people come in, get involved, meet the staff and find out what a wonderful place we have in Rock Springs,” Cox said.
Barrasso's letter also stated that YAH is a safe place for Sweetwater County residents to gather, receive educational and nutritional services, pursue interests, and participate in social and recreational activities. Seniors participate in numerous daily activities that include games, hobbies, exercise and opportunities for friendship.
Rock Springs resident Betty Dupape brought her daughter, Shirley Green, who currently lives in Des Moines, Iowa, to the gala.
“I enjoy card games and other activities, getting good lunches and making new friends,” Dupape shared. “I’m glad my daughter is here to take part in the celebration.”
The Hungry Budda, led by local restauranter, Wing Lew, catered the event and Rock Springs resident Lexi Milburn made the cake.
Phony Stark Industries was on-site to play tunes from the 50s to present-day.
