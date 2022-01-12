Young Author's contest for the 2021-2022 school year announced By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Entries that will be accepted for the contest are fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Photo courtesy of Kena Wolf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Schools District No. 1 students have an exciting opportunity to participate in the Young Author’s contest for the 2021-2022 school year.In a press release via ParentSquare, it states that the the contest is open for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.Entries that will be accepted for the contest are fiction, nonfiction and poetry.Kena Wolf, a kinderboost teacher at Desert View Elementary, is the district coordinator for the contest.The deadline for the entries to be received by Wolf is Feb. 25, 2022, and the press release states that Wolf can be reached by email at wolfk@sw1.k12.wy.us.Listed below are some of the common mistakes that Wolf addresses in the press release:Fiction and nonfiction books may not exceed 4,000 words. If it is over 3,000 words, a word count must accompany the entry.A book of poetry may either be an epic poem or a collection of exactly five poems and must include a table of contents.A book of poems should not include the word “poem” in the title.An author’s name should not appear on the book.All books should be in book form and no larger than 9” x 12”.All books should have a front cover with a title and a back cover, which is not part of the textA Young Author entry form must be included with the entry. If you do not want to attach it to the work, a library pocket card can be used.Wolf also stated that illustrations are part of the book and that she encourages creativity.Prizes will be awarded to one first, second and third place entry per grade, per category at the district level.Prizes will be awarded to one first place and two honorable mentions entries per grade, per category at the county level.The district celebration will be held on March 10, at 6 p.m. The date, time and place of the county celebration will be announced at a later date. There will be one entry representing fiction, nonfiction and poetry from each grade level sent to the county level.This year, there will not be a state level competition.In the press release, Wolf states, “I am excited to assist in this process and look forward to receiving the entries from your students.”Additional information pertaining to the contest can be found attached to the press release on ParentSquare. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.