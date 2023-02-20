Go Wolves

Green River High School seniors Brady Young won the state title and broke the state record in the 500-yard freestyle. He originally broke the state record during the prelims on Friday, Feb. 17, with a time of 4:45.82 minutes. Then, during the finals on Saturday, Feb. 18, Young set a new state record with a time of 4:45.60 minutes. Lander’s Eric Moxley had previously held the record of 4:47.50 set in in 2001.

 Rocket Miner Photos by Tyler Johnson

GILLETTE — Green River High School seniors Brady Young and Braxton Cordova brought home some hardware from the 3A State Swim and Dive Championships in Gillette this weekend.

