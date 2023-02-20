GILLETTE — Green River High School seniors Brady Young and Braxton Cordova brought home some hardware from the 3A State Swim and Dive Championships in Gillette this weekend.
Young won the state title and broke the state record in the 500-yard freestyle. He originally broke the state record during the prelims on Friday, Feb. 17, with a time of 4:45.82 minutes. Then, during the finals on Saturday, Feb. 18, Young set a new state record with a time of 4:45.60 minutes. Lander’s Eric Moxley had previously held the record of 4:47.50 set in in 2001.
And for the third year in a row, Cordova claimed the 1-meter diving title. He won the championship by scoring 437.85 points in this year’s event. In 2022, he won the state title with 447.4 points and won it in 2021 with 421.2 points.
As a team, the Green River men’s swimming and diving team took third place at the 3A State Swim and Dive Championships in Gillette this weekend.
The Lander Tigers won their 27th straight state championship, totaling 326 points as a team. Buffalo finished second with 220 points, and the Green River claimed third with 177.5 points.
4. Riverton (112), 5. Cody (100), 6. Worland (88), 7. Kemmerer (80), 8. Evanston (76), 9. Lyman (74.5), 10. Powell (74), 11. Sublette County (33), 12. Rawlins (27) and 13. Newcastle/Douglas (7) also competed in this year’s state swim and dive championships.
Below are the full results from Saturday’s final events.
200-yard medley relay
1. Lander — 1:35.28 — Finn Richards, Reed McFadden, Dylan Huelskamp and Benny Kulow
2. Buffalo — 1:38.53 — Asher Murray, Tommy Wonka, Charlie Wonka and Brodyn Lambert
3. Worland — 1:43.41 — Gage Stanek, Trae Bennett, Wyatt Whitlock and Walker Cooper
4. Cody — 1:43.55 — Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Jonah Woods and Myles Bailey
5. Evanston — 1:46.02 — Eldon Hogman, Kyler Hogman, Jaxson Daniels and Jamar McDowell
6. Green River — 1:48.11 — Logan Wadsworth, Ryan Fischer, Zeke Reading and Ashton Hafner
7. Kemmerer — 1:46.31 — Seth Krell, Colter Krell, Malachi Villarreal and Connor Dietrich
8. Powell — 1:46.84 — Rui Parker, Kobus Diver, Gabe Rose and Adam Williams
9. Rawlins — 1:49.86 — Jonathan Karstens, Colton Daniels, Ethan Frakes and Jadon Martinez
10. Lyman — 1:55.44 — Evan Bently, Aedan Johnson, Gavin Sill and Brix Hooten
11. Riverton — 1:56.42 — Zander Hinkley, Gavin Appleby, Connor Cabanaw and Logan Cory
12. Sublette County — 2:02.87 — Kaden Day, Willson Calleb, Dillon Boespflug and Sage Mahaffey
200-yard freestyle
1. Lander — 1:43.63 — Dylan Huelskamp
2. Lander — 1:44.76 — Brayden Brown
3. Green River — 1:45.49 — Brady Young
4. Buffalo — 1:47.94 — Kieran Murray
5. Riverton — 1:49.27 — Zachary Osborne
6. Kemmerer — 1:51.31 — Malachi Villarreal
7. Buffalo — 1:50.55 — Gio Monterastelli
8. Sublette County — 1:52.47 — Owen Nielson
9. Evanston — 1:53.11 — Wyatt Sawyer
10. Worland — 1:55.31 — Gage Stanek
11. Green River — 1:55.50 — Aiden Zimmerman
12. Lander — 1:55.91 — Sequil Lozier
200-yard IM
1. Lander — 1:56.54 — Finn Richards
2. Lander — 1:57.44 — Reed McFadden
3. Buffalo — 1:58.98 — Tommy Wonka
4. Cody — 2:01.17 — Joseph Killpack
5. Buffalo — 2:04.17 — Charlie Wonka
6. Green River — 2:04.73 — Ryan Fischer
7. Riverton — 2:09.75 — Aidan Jones
8. Buffalo — 2:12.32 — Asher Murray
9. Powell — 2:12.64 — Gabe Rose
10. Lyman — 2:13.58 — Tyden Hill
11. Lander — 2:18.17 — Shane Cunningham
12. Evanston — 2:18.66 — Jacob Olson
50-yard freestyle
1. Buffalo — 21.35 — Brogan Byram
2. Lander — 21.84 — Benny Kulow
3. Lyman — 22.05 — Jaxon Lallatin
4. Kemmerer — 22.71 — Seth Krell
5. Cody — 22.87 — Bradley McKenzie
6. Worland — 23.16 — Walker Cooper
7. Lander — 22.86 — Erick Harms
8. Newcastle — 23.23 — Ramsey Gross
9. Buffalo — 23.35 — Brodyn Lambert
10. Riverton — 23.49 — Jackson Hill
11. Evanston — 23.59 — Jaxson Daniels
12. Riverton — 24.05 — Logan Cabanaw
1-meter diving
1. Green River — 437.85 — Braxton Cordova
2. Lander — 404.20 — Noah Larson
3. Riverton — 372.15 — Mason Lemley
4. Lander — 361.45 — Logan Wietzki
5. Green River — 357.55 — Keegan Gailey
6. Powell — 335.15 — Jon Hawley
7. Green River — 330.90 — River Kirts
8. Cody — 326.45 — Bryson Laing
9. Worland — 324.50 — Melvin Croft
10. Evanston — 313.85 — Eric Hughes
11. Powell — 313.65 — Ashtin Prentiss
12. Lander — 308.95 — Gage Hampton
100-yard butterfly
1. Lander — 51.52 — Dylan Huelskamp
2. Buffalo — 53.48 — Kieran Murray
3. Buffalo — 53.52 — Charlie Wonka
4. Green River — 54.56 — Zeke Reading
5. Powell — 55.45 — Rui Parker
6. Lander — 55.64 — Colby Blackburn
7. Riverton — 57.22 -Aidan Jones
8. Evanston — 57.52 — Jaxson Daniels
9. Powell — 57.93 — Gabe Rose
10. Lander — 58.69 — Caleb Else
11. Kemmerer — 59.19 — Camden Killian
12. Worland — 59.59 — Wyatt Whitlock
100-yard freestyle
1. Lander — 46.97 — Benny Kulow
2. Buffalo — 47.19 — Brogan Byram
3. Green River — 48.92 — Ryan Fischer
3. Lyman — 48.92 — Jaxon Lallatin
5. Lander — 49.70 — Scott Logan
6. Worland — 51.02 — Walker Cooper
7. Buffalo — 51.45 — Brodyn Lambert
8. Riverton — 51.59 — Jackson Hill
9. Rawlins — 51.95 — Jonathan Karstens
10. Riverton — 52.84 — Logan Cabanaw
11. Lander — 53.13 — Hezekiah Dolence
12. Sublette County — 53.40 — Andy DeClue
500-yard freestyle
1. Green River — 4:45.80 — Brady Young
2. Lander — 4:47.47 — Brayden Brown
3. Riverton — 4:58.84 — Zachary Osborne
4. Green River — 5:01.07 — Colin Gilmore
5. Kemmerer — 5:01.23 — Malachi Villarreal
6. Evanston — 5:17.13 — Wyatt Sawyer
7. Sublette County — 5:14.71 — Owen Nielson
8. Powell — 5:19.92 — Kobus Diver
9. Lander — 5:22.60 — Justin Whelan
10 .Lander — 5:22.99 — Sequeil Lozier
11. Evanston — 5:25.40 — Jacob Olson
12. Evanston — 5:38.15 — Chase Dennis
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Buffalo — 1:28.50 — Tommy Wonka, Kieran Murray, Charlie Wonka and Brogan Byram
2. Lander — 1:31.96 — Hezekiah Dolence, Erick Harms, Scott Logam and Brayden Brown
3. Riverton — 1:33.49 — Aidan Jones, Jackson Hill, Logan Cabanaw and Zachary Osborne
4. Green River — 1:34.36 — Zeke Reading, Colin Gilmore, Aiden Zimmerman and Brady Young
5. Lyman — 1:34.72 — Evan Bently, Tyden Hill, Gavin Sill and Jaxon Lallatin
6. Evanston — 1:37.28 — Jacob Olson, Kyler Hogman, Jaxson Daniels and Wyatt Sawyer
7. Powell — 1:36.33 — Cole Fauskee, Nathan Dupont, Adam Williams and Rui Parker
8. Rawlins — 1:37.61 — Jonathan Karstens, Jadon Martinez, Kagen Chapman and Wyatt Karstens
9. Sublette County — 1:39.11 — Ryen Hacklin, John Ruby, Andy DeClue and Owen Nielson
10. Cody — 1:39.52 — William Law, Townsend Bailey, Jonah Woods and Isaac Woods
11. Worland — 1:39.60 — Canton Green, Ethan Warren, Jack Bishop and James Williams
12. Kemmerer — 1:41.74 — Colter Krell, Connor Dietrich, Camden Killian and Bowman Sandall
100-yard backstroke
1. Cody — 52.08 — Joseph Killpack
2. Lander — 54.12 — Finn Richards
3. Kemmerer — 54.63 — Seth Krell
4. Worland — 54.69 — Gage Stanek
5. Lander — 56.59 — Colby Blackburn
6. Powell — 56.83 — Rui Parker
7. Buffalo — 56.94 — Gio Monterastelli
8. Evanston — 58.71 — Hanky Phillips
9. Lyman — 59.48 — Tyden Hill
10. Buffalo — 1:00.44 — Asher Murray
11. Newcastle — 1:01.57 — Ramsey Gross
12. Powell — 1:02.62 — Aidan Cannizzaro
100-yard breaststroke
1. Buffalo — 56.51 — Tommy Wonka
2. Lander — 58.81 — Reed McFadden
3. Cody — 1:01.07 — Bradley McKenzie
4. Lander — 1:01.43 — Scott Logan
5. Green River — 1:02.55 — Zeke Reading
6. Worland — 1:03.17 — Wyatt Whitlock
7. Lander — 1:03.87 — Erick Harms
8. Worland — 1:05.45 — Canton Green
9. Cody — 1:06.31 — Jonah Woods
10. Rawlins — 1:06.78 — Colton Daniels
11. Evanston — 1:06.94 — Kyler Hogman
12. Worland — 1:07.39 — Trae Bennett
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Lander — 3:12.89 — Team not provided on final results
2. Buffalo — 3:15.43 — Kieran Murray, Brodyn Lambert, Gio Monterastelli and Brogan Byram
3. Riverton — 3:24.51 — Aidan Jones, Jackson Hill, Logan Cabanaw and Zachary Osborne
4. Green River — 3:24.94 — Ryan Fischer, Aiden Zimmerman, Colin Gilmore and Brady Young
5. Kemmerer — 3:29.80 — Malachi Villarreal, Connor Dietrich, Seth Krell and Camden Killian
6. Lyman — 3:30.20 — Evan Bently, Tyden Hill, Gavin Sill and Jaxon Lallatin
7. Cody — 3:30.60 — Joseph Killpack, Myles Bailey, Isaac Woods and Bradley McKenzie
8. Sublette County — 3:34.42 — Andy DeClue, John Ruby, Owen Nielson and Dillon Boespflug
9. Worland — 3:37.33 — Walker Cooper, Gage Stanek, James Williams and Wyatt Whitlock
10. Powell — 3:39.47 — Cole Fauskee, Gabe Rose, High Carpenter and Kobus Diver
11. Evanston — 3:40.23 — Jacob Olson, Wyatt Sawyer, Jamar McDowell and Kyler Hogman
12. Rawlins — 3:46.76 — Aidan Landa, Kagan Chapman, Wyatt Karstens and Corey Barnes