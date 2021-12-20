ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers sophomore basketball has had a marvelous start to the season, going undefeated, 6-0, winning out at both their regular season tournaments so far on the new campaign.
The young Lady Tigers first had to do battle in the northwest at the Casper-Oil City Tip-Off, Dec. 9-11. Rock Springs first went up against Cheyenne South High School and held their opponents to under 21 points. The final score was 31-17. The next opponent was Kelly Walsh High School in which the Lady Tigers escaped with a 10-point win, 28-18. The final opponent was Laramie High School where the Plainswomen scored 21 points. Unfortunately for them, the Lady Tigers scored more and won, 37-21.
The Flaming Gorge Classic brought out a little stiffer competition, but the young Lady Tigers weren’t phased. They first went up against Thunder Basin High School and they were no match for Rock Springs. The final score was 41-31. Cheyenne South High School were the next victims and they lost by a big margin, 39-12. Bear River High School (UT) were the next foe, and they gave the young Lady Tigers a close game. Rock Springs eventually overcame their opponent by a close margin and continued their win streak in a hard-fought battle. The final score was 30-27.
Head coach David Hastings loves what he is seeing from his young Lady Tigers and believes this can only build the confidence of his girls.
“It always feels good to get off to a strong start,” Hastings said. “I think it really helps build confidence in the players not only for the season but in the future of the program, especially with the majority of them being so young. A lot of the sophomores are playing up, as well as some of the freshman girls are playing the sophomore schedule. Getting off to a strong start really helps their confidence.”
Hastings believes the key to the young Lady Tigers success is their ability to play together and their belief in each other.
“Working together and believing in each other is what I try to instill in the girls,” Hastings explained. “It’s not just one individual that wins games or future championships. They all have strengths that contribute to the success of the team, and I think they have really embraced that.”
Hastings and his young Lady Tigers will look to keep the undefeated season alive when they return to the court after the New Year, with a three-day tournament in Cheyenne.