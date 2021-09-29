SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The YWCA of Sweetwater County will be hosting the Wyoming State Silent Witness Ceremony on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.
"The ceremony started in the 1990s, and it's a way to honor those who have died as a result of domestic violence," said Melinda Baas, executive director of the YWCA.
"This year is special because we get to hold the statewide event. We usually hold the ceremony to honor Sweetwater County victims, but this year we get to honor victims across the state."
At the ceremony, there are red life-size silhouettes that represent the victims. Each silhouette has a shield on the chest with the name, age and story of the victim.
"We have local silhouettes, but the exhibit that will be at the ceremony is housed by the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assaults," program director of the Center for Families and Children Taneesa Congdon said. "There will be 74 silhouettes represented at the ceremony, twelve of them from Sweetwater County."
Congdon went on to say that there are a few accompanying silhouettes that go along with the exhibit.
"There's one named 'Hope' and she's yellow. She represents victims that have died from suicide that was connected to domestic violence. There's a 'Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women' silhouette that represents the hundreds of cases involving Indigenous women that have gone unsolved."
The keynote speaker at the event will be Lynnette Grey Bull, and she'll be speaking about the unsolved cases of the missing and murdered indigenous women in Wyoming.
According to indiancountrytoday.com, Grey Bull ran against rep. Liz Cheney in 2020 for a seat in the U.S. House, and is believed to be the first Native American to run for Congress in Wyoming.
There's an additional silhouette names "Unknown" to represent the deaths that can't be linked to domestic violence. There is also one that represents children that have died due to domestic violence.
The ceremony primarily honors female victims, but there is a silhouette that represents male victims.
The process of dedicating a silhouette starts with the family members of the victim it represents.
"The family members fill out the paperwork for the victim's silhouette to be added. But not everyone wants to do that," Congdon said. "They may not want to see a reminder of what happened to their loved one every year."
Following the ceremony, a procession is held where family members of the victims carry the silhouettes along a walking path.
Leading up to the event, the YWCA has decorated areas in Rock Springs and in Green River with purple light to further spread awareness.
Baas said that the public is invited and welcome to attend the ceremony.
"We really want to encourage the community to come. It will make people more aware of the fact that domestic violence does happen. It happens right here in Sweetwater County and many people have no idea that it does."
Bass went on to say that often times people don't know that domestic violence is an issue unless you're directly impacted by it.
Each year, the YWCA of Sweetwater County helps around 350 domestic violence-related clients. However, that is not the only service they provide.
Their mission is dedicated to "eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all."
They offer services like help with childcare; before and after school programs; support and advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, sexual trafficking and elder abuse; and financial education services.
Anyone looking to find out more about their services can contact the main office at 307-352-6635. Information about ways to donate to the YWCA can be found on their website at www.ywcasweetwater.org.