...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Wednesday, September 8.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from western U.S. wildfires will continue to track
into western and central Wyoming tonight and Wednesday morning.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2021-2022 year. Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention program and their financial education program.
United Way of Southwest Wyoming works to advance the common good by focusing on education, health and basic needs. The primary goal of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming is to create sustainable and measurable results to improve lives through collaborative leadership and address critical community issues.
YWCA’s Center for Families and Children (CFC) program, located at 2620 Commercial Way Suite #5 in Rock Springs, provides advocacy, support and resources for survivors of all forms of family violence including: domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual assault, elder abuse, dating violence, human trafficking and stalking. YWCA has an emergency shelter that is available for victims and their family as well as a 24-hour crisis line staffed by trained advocates. YWCA was able to answer 1,192 crisis calls and provide a variety of advocacy services to 371 clients, of which 45 were children.
YWCA Financial Empowerment offers basic financial education classes free to the community. Classes include budgeting, financial resources and tools necessary to be fiscally responsible. Each class is specifically tailored to fit the participants in the class. Scheduling is flexible and there is no charge. Classes can be for a group, couples or one-on-one. In the 2020/2021 fiscal year, YWCA provided financial education to double the number of clients from last year helping over 233 individuals. These participants include individual clients, group classes as well as group presentations to youth and business in our community.
YWCA appreciates the support from United Way Southwest Wyoming and all they achieve throughout the community. Employees and volunteers of the organization work hard on the United Way campaign each year with the goal of 100% donation participation from all YWCA employees. YWCA is grateful for the support of United Way Southwest Wyoming.
YWCA Center for Families and Children can be contacted at 307-382-3124 and Financial Empowerment program at 307-352-6635.