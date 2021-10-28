SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the Nov. 2 special election being just days away, there have been mixed opinions from community leaders concerning the proposed general-purpose tax that will be on the ballot.
Some of the Rock Springs City Council members have been vocal about their stance on the tax and the issues they have with it.
Council member Rob Zotti said that he has concerns about where exactly the funding will be used.
“Back in June, the cIty of Green River put together a powerpoint presentation outlining how they felt this general-purpose tax would be distributed to all county municipalities,” Zotti said. “They based this presentation off of tax revenue collected in 2019, prior to the COVID outbreak which greatly hindered our economy.
“The anticipated annual revenue from this 1% tax is $17,677,000. The county would receive $2,915,494, Green River would receive $5,050,160, Rock Springs $9,295,682, Superior $134,780, Granger $56,090, Wamsutter $182,073 and Barioil $42,424.”
According to Zotti, Rock Springs will get $849,714 for ambulance service and $2,323,920 for economic development.
“This would leave Rock Springs with an additional $6,077,047 that would go to the general fund and could be used for anything,” he noted.
Zotti said that this is not the way that the county and the city of Green River has been marketing the tax.
“They say the majority of this tax will go to public safety and economic development,” Zotti said. “However, there is no formal agreement between the governing bodies about who will contribute what amount for ambulance service and there is no clear definition of what economic development means.
“Our very own Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition has been pretty much left in the dark about this tax. The very group we formed to help promote county wide economic development has had little to no input into any of this.”
Zotti also said that he doesn’t feel like the voters in Sweetwater County are getting a full picture of how exactly this tax will work.
“I don’t believe the public is being fully informed about this tax. There is information coming from both the county and Green River that is very misleading.”
He used Schoenfeld’s claim in a recent Rocket Miner story about the tax proposition that the Rock Springs Police Department made cuts due to a lack of funding.
“This is simply not true,” Zotti said. “We haven’t been able to find qualified recruits over the past 15 years.”
Zotti said that four of the positions were defunded in the last budget session due to the lack of qualified recruits, not because of a lack of funding.
“We haven’t been able to find qualified people for the street crimes and traffic unit,” Zotti said. “There just isn’t enough man power.”
Zotti questioned whether or not voters know about the additional tax that may be looked at for the general election next year.
“We are still talking about going after an additional 1% special-purpose sales tax during next year’s general election. That is on top of the general-purpose tax being voted on next week,” Zotti said. “I doubt many in the public are aware that they could be paying an additional 2% in sales tax within the next year and a half if both pass.”
Council member Jeannie Demas also has concerns about the proposed tax.
“I just think there are too many unanswered questions pertaining to the tax,” Demas said. “Also, I don’t think we should be spending over $100,000 to hold this special election.”
Demas said that she didn’t feel comfortable with raising taxes due to the economic standing of some of the people in the county.
“There are so many people out there struggling financially,” Demas said. “Why are we pushing to tax them even more?”
Council member Tim Robinson said that he did see a need for the tax but still questions if it is being presented properly.
“I see the need for additional funding. There is always going to be a need for it,” Robinson said. “However, I just think the proposed tax has been poorly planned and articulated. There’s not enough information about where exactly the money will be spent.
I can’t see paying for something that I don’t know fully where the funding is going.”
Council member Brent Bettolo said that he has concerns about how quickly the tax was put together and presented.
“I feel like we were rushed to vote on it,” Bettolo said. “We didn’t get much notice that it was happening and I think it was pushed through too quickly.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo has a differing opinion compared to some of the Rock Springs council members when it comes to the proposed tax.
“I do think that the information that came out about the tax was presented in a confusing way,” Kaumo said. “However, I do think the tax is necessary.
“The decline in sales tax revenue is a real issue. This tax would allow us to fund the replacement of fire trucks and we’d be able to fund the upgrades to the fire station facility on the west end of town. That’s been in the works for 20 years, we’ve just never had the funding for it.”
Kaumo said that he thinks voters “are smart enough to do the math for the proposed tax and to make an educated decision.”
Kaumo also said, “We want people to go out on Nov. 2 and vote. It doesn’t matter if they are for or against it, we just want them to vote.”
An “FAQ” style document from Green River Mayor Pete Rust’s office answers some of the questions the public has had about the tax such as: General purpose taxes are for general purposes, aren’t the voters being asked to trust that the tax is being used for public safety and economic development?
“The language of the resolutions that have been passed, as well as the language of the ballot question both clearly state that the tax revenues will be used to fund public safety with a portion going to economic development. These are legal documents and therefore, while the use of the revenues may not be limited by state statute, it is limited by the resolutions and vote of the citizens.”
The document also addressed the question of the proposed tax becoming permanent.
“While there are currently no plans to make this tax permanent, we can’t predict the future of the economy or those who are elected to run it. The state statute clearly provides processes for either governing bodies or the voters themselves to remove the tax. Additionally, the 4-year initial term of the tax will give local government entities the time to prove to voters that revenues are being spent appropriately on needed services, while also watching and responding to future revenue flows.”