This is a 2023 photo of Riley Pint of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. This image reflects the Colorado Rockies active roster as of Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, when this image was taken in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Riley Pint’s long journey to the majors is finally reaching its destination.

The Rockies are calling up the right-hander ahead of Sunday’s series finale against Philadelphia at Coors Field, according to major-league sources. Pint, the team’s first-round pick at No. 4 overall in 2016, has a 5.49 ERA over seven seasons in the minors.

