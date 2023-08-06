wte-20230806-spts-Aaron Schunk

Colorado Rockies third baseman Aaron Schunk, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr. during the second inning of a spring training game March 18 in Surprise, Ariz.

 Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE — The little man in Aaron Schunk's head nearly cost him a chance to live out a dream.

His stint at High-A Spokane in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was his biggest hurdle yet, and one he had to seek out help to conquer. A dream of playing professional baseball was born when Schunk and his father would sit together to watch Braves games but nearly lost altogether when the hurdles came.

