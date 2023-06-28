It’s not the Nolan-and-Trevor show, and it might never be. Still, the left side of the Rockies’ infield has been flashing some fine leather this season.

Veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon turned in one of the better defensive games of his career Sunday in the Rockies’ 4-3 victory over the Angels. Ezequiel Tovar, the slick-fielding rookie shortstop, started three of Colorado’s four double plays to help seal the win.

