wte-20230205-spts-KarlKauffmann

Karl Kauffmann spent last season in Triple-A, posting a 6.05 earned-run average in 13 starts.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Smell that?

It’s the sweet, sweet smell of potential. With spring training set to begin in less than two weeks, prospects are gearing up for six weeks of trying to impress the major league staff.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus