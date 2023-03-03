Colorado Rockies Gold Glove second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ season may be over before it gets started. And left-handed reliever Lucas Gilbreath is likely facing Tommy John surgery, which would wipe out his season, too.

That was the double-whammy of bad news reported by manager Bud Black Thursday morning from the Rockies’ spring training facility at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz.

