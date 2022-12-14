DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a $5 million, one-year contract.

Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.


