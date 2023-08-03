The Rockies have never liked the term rebuild. Retooling or restocking is probably more to their liking.

But no matter the semantics, the Rockies’ actions in the weeks, days and hours leading up to Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline revealed their blueprint. Namely, fill their minor-league cupboard with young pitchers, and provide playing time for young position players already on the roster.

