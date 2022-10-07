DENVER (AP) — Fifteen years ago, "Rocktober" was in full swing, with Todd Helton, Troy Tulowitzki and the rest of the Colorado Rockies marching toward their one and only World Series appearance.

Since then, Colorado's made only three postseason appearances, and none over the last four years. The Rockies finished last in the NL West this season at 68-94 — closer to the bottom of the baseball standings (13 clear of Washington) than their division's leader (43 in back of the Los Angeles Dodgers).

AP Sports Writer Beth Harris contributed.

