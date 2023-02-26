SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Outfielder Zac Veen, the Rockies’ top prospect who has a legitimate chance to make his big-league debut this season — possibly before the All-Star break — is hard to ignore.
On the field or in the clubhouse.
“He runs the bases hard, plays a good, solid outfield,” manager Bud Black said Friday. “Just the (look) of him now. … He’s got the hair out of the helmet. He’s got the headband. For a lot of people, a lot of fans, it might be a good look — because it looks right.”
And Black didn’t even mention the bling around Veen’s neck. But he has noticed how the 6-foot-4 slugger has muscled up to 215 pounds.
“I saw (him) in the Arizona Fall League and I saw him here for the first time 10 days ago or so, and I go, ‘Damn,’ ” Black said with a laugh. “He goes, ‘Yeah, I put on 25 (pounds).’ I go, ‘From Thanksgiving until now?’ ‘Yeah.’ ”
Black is fine with the bulk.
“It’s good weight. He can handle it,” Black said. “(He’s a) tall kid and his shoulders are broad.”
Right-hander German Marquez, who suffered a tweaked left hamstring early in camp, is mending quickly. Marquez is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday and the Rockies have no doubts he’ll be ready for the regular season.
On Friday, right-hander Antonio Senzatela (ACL knee surgery) and lefty Ryan Rolison (shoulder surgery) both threw bullpens. Both pitchers, however, are weeks away from pitching in games.
