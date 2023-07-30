ALBUQUERQUE — Brendan Rodgers has a hate for rehab, but a love for his Rockies' teammates that have pushed him each day of it.

He's made it to Triple-A Albuquerque after a clean bill of health on his injured shoulder following five games with High-A Spokane. Similar to the veterans and prospects around him with the Isotopes, he's on the doorstep of heading to Denver. He may join the team next week if his personal timeline holds — the Rockies fell 8-5 to the league-worst Athletics on Friday.

