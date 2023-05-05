Jets Rodgers Arrival Football

New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters after a press conference at the Jets' training facility Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J.

 Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh has seen all he needs to know that Aaron Rodgers is all in with the New York Jets.

For one, the four-time NFL MVP has been practicing with the team during voluntary workouts, something Rodgers hadn't done his last few offseasons with Green Bay.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus