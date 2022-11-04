Soccer World Cup Last Dance

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during an international friendly soccer match against Jamaica on Sept. 27, 2022, in Harrison, N.J.

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

BERLIN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among a handful of players hoping for a final hurrah in what is likely to be their last World Cup appearance. There's also Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suárez, Luka Modric, Dani Alves, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller. Hanging on for the next World Cup in 2026 in North America might just be a step to far for these veterans.

