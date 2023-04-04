Masters Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks on the 15th hole during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy has had plenty of memorable moments on the back nine on Sunday, but two of the best have had nothing to do with the four-time major champion holding up a trophy at the end.

One came in 2018, when McIlroy was paired with Tiger Woods in the final group at the Tour Championship. McIlroy faded that Sunday at East Lake, but he was left with the best view possible to watch Woods win for the first time in five years.

