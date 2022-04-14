Federal lands are essential to the fabric of Wyoming. They highlight the state’s natural beauty, from the iconic vistas of Yellowstone and Grand Teton to the less trafficked, but still treasured, Red Desert and Bighorns. These public lands cover nearly half the state, providing public access for fishing, hunting and recreation and powering Wyoming’s energy economy.
While national parks draw much of the attention of tourists and underpin tourism economies, the majority of federal land in Wyoming is rangeland administered by the Bureau of Land Management. On these lands, which cover more than a quarter of the state, the BLM’s grazing program is failing its responsibility to safeguard public resources and allowing its grazing permittees to damage natural resources.
The responsibility to steward these public lands, and the blame for their current state, falls not on the overworked and understaffed employees of the agency, but on the BLM’s leadership and federal lawmakers.
Of the more than 17 million acres of BLM rangeland in Wyoming, more than 6 million acres, or one-third of grazing tracts, fail to meet rangeland health standards due to livestock grazing, according to BLM documents obtained by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER). An additional 3 million acres don’t have up-to-date rangeland health surveys.
The agency’s inability to hold grazers accountable for their impacts on shared lands damages public resources and undermines the right of the public to speak out on behalf of this land all Americans hold in common.
Grazing lands fail to meet rangeland standards when herds damage resources that humans and ecosystems rely on. Some ways that cattle can harm ecosystems include increasing erosion that rechannels rivers and increases sedimentation, which contributes to flooding and poor water quality in arid environments where every ounce of clean fresh water is vital. Overgrazing by cows, sheep and goats can also promote the spread of invasive species like cheatgrass that drive ever-worsening rangeland wildfires.
The lack of oversight of BLM’s grazing program also increases conflict with native wildlife, which costs wild animals their lives and destroys habitat that is essential to Wyoming’s billion-dollar hunting, angling and wildlife watching economy.
Our work to draw awareness to the failures of the grazing program is borne from the belief that the agency is responsible for maintaining healthy public land. But, for that to happen, the agency needs strong leadership and to rebuild the ranks of its hollowed-out staff.
Former BLM employees in Wyoming have relayed to PEER the challenge of upholding federal environmental laws. “There’s an entrenched attitude of not interfering with cattlemen,” said one former BLM employee I spoke with, who didn’t want their name shared as they continue to look for work in the field. “People in the agency seem to want to be part of that cowboy culture of the West by being the good guy to producers.”
Breaking down this institutional attitude of service to one interest group, and not the public as a whole, requires strong leadership, from the head of the agency to state and local field offices.
However, strong leadership alone won’t solve the many challenges the BLM faces. The agency needs more funding in order to rebuild its staff and get more federal land managers out in the field. Over the past two decades, there’s been major staff attrition in the agency. From 2003 to 2020, the BLM’s workforce has been reduced by nearly 2,000 full-time staff, or roughly 20%. At the local level, that means less oversight of grazing activities and less opportunities for BLM staff to work with grazers to improve rangeland health.
As a nonprofit invested in supporting public employees so that they can do the work to protect the environment, PEER urges legislators and BLM leadership to modernize the federal grazing program and ensure public input in the fate of public lands in Wyoming. Progress is possible, but it requires an agency that has the personnel to do the job and leadership that values public input and empowers agency staff on the ground to carry out their duties.
To learn more about the impacts of grazing on the public lands, please visit PEER’s interactive rangeland health database at www.peer.org/mapping-the-range.