ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — There were 1.4 seconds left in the first half of USA Basketball's first exhibition game of its pre-World Cup tour this summer, with the Americans taking the ball out on the far end of the floor. U.S. coach Steve Kerr signaled for a quick inbounds pass and desperation heave.

If he was coaching such a game in San Francisco, or any other NBA city, Kerr probably would never call timeout in that situation. Only this summer, he's coaching under FIBA rules. And after getting a bit of an education on how timeouts don't carry over into the second half under FIBA rules, Kerr realized he could have called one to set up a better play.

