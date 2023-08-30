D.Q. James had the best game of his career at the University of Wyoming during last season's homecoming win over Utah State.

James, a 5-foot-7, 170-pound running back, ran for 120 yards on 10 carries against the Aggies, including a long of 29 yards.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus