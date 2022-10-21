ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson's pulled hamstring might make him miss a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year NFL career Sunday.

Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose team has lost three straight to fall to 2-4, listed Wilson as questionable for the Broncos' game against the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field.

