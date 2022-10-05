SpaceX Crew Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts lifts off on Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for a mission to the International Space Station.

 Terry Renna/AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.. (AP) — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine.

"We're so glad to do it together," said Anna Kikina, Russia's lone female cosmonaut, offering thanks in both English and Russian. "Spasibo!"

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus