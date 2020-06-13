During the coronavirus pandemic that has drastically altered the Falcons’ offseason program, quarterback Matt Ryan has managed to get in some workouts with all of the key members of the offense.
New tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Todd Gurley were the key additions. Hurst was driving back and forth from Jacksonville to work out – following all social-distancing rules – with Ryan.
A few weeks ago, Ryan had some workouts with Gurley in California.
Hurst and Gurley, who passed his medical physical examination the team confirmed Tuesday, are being counted on to replace Pro Bowl players Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman.
“I’m excited about both of them,” Ryan said on a virtual conference call with the Atlanta media.
Ryan worked out more with Hurst, the former first-round pick who was acquired in a trade with the Ravens on March 16. The Falcons also received the Ravens’ fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but gave up their second-round and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft to get Hurst.
“I’ve been incredibly impressed with Hayden’s work ethic,” Ryan said. “He’s got great speed. Great athleticism. Wants to be a great player. The effort, attitude, all of that stuff is there. The athleticism is there.”
Ryan believes Hurst is fitting into the group well.
“He’s gotten to know some of the teammates in the times that we’ve spent together which I think is a good thing,” Ryan said.
Gurley signed after he was released by the Rams.
“I spent some time with him out in California and I was able to spend a couple of weeks getting to know him a little better and getting a feel for him as an athlete,” Ryan said. “He’s extremely versatile out of the backfield.”
Ryan reports Gurley and his left knee, looked fine.
“He looked great, healthy and ready to go,” Ryan said. “I was impressed with that. The thing that struck me the most though was how smart of a player that he is and his ability to retain information, to not have to circle back on things the next day.”
Ryan spent some time teaching Gurley some of the nuances of the offense.
“If I told him once how we were trying to work something or a route concept, or what we were expecting of him, he doesn’t forget it,” Ryan said. “He was back the next day doing it the right way.”
When the Falcons do get on the field, Ryan believes Hurst and Gurley will be ready.
“I’ve been impressed with both of those guys,” Ryan said. “I think they’ll fit in very well. I’m excited about when we really have the opportunity to get together in training camp of getting productive time spent on the field.”