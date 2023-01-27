APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after winning her semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Aryna Sabalenka figures she'll feel some jitters when she steps out on court to face Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open women's final.

Saturday's contest is, after all, Sabalenka's first singles title match at a Grand Slam tournament. Rybakina is more familiar with this stage: She won Wimbledon a little more than six months ago.

Tags

