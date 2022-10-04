NCAA football logo

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide's grudge match against Texas A&M.

Alabama coach Nick Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn't have any substantive update on the status of last season's Heisman Trophy winner. The top-ranked Crimson Tide face the Aggies, the only team to beat Alabama in the 2021 regular season, on Saturday night.

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken contributed to this report.

