Name: Sam Eliopoulos
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne WY
Profession: Businessman
Experience: I have done some work as a delegate but this is my first time running for elected office
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sam-for-County-Commissioner-102333681504128/
What motivated you to run for this position?
I have lived in the county and with it came an entirely different set of issues. I've also ran into a large number of people who had no idea what a County Commissioner even does. So i'd like to educate and also make myself available for those people. And of course there are few things that need to be changed for the better.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Transparency, been a while since we had a commissioner that told us everything going on behind closed doors. Taxes are an issue along with budget. But that county infastructure needs looked at as well.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I will let everyone know absolutely EVERYTHING that is going on in those offices behind those doors. There hasn't been enough of that and it has caused a disconnect between our officials and our citizens. I will also be available to everyone. A commissioner should be reachable. And I believe we can actually move forward AND maintain those Wyoming values that we love so much.