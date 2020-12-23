This 1987 file photo shows an aerial view of Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California, site of Super Bowl XXII. Now the stadium is coming to an unceremonious end, leaving generations of fans feeling melancholy because, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they didn't get to say a proper goodbye to the place where they tailgated with gusto in the massive parking lot before cheering on the Chargers, Padres and Aztecs, or watched myriad other events and concerts.