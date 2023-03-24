NCAA San Diego St Alabama Basketball

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson shoots against Alabama forward Noah Clowney in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

 Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Darrion Trammell and San Diego State used a dominant defensive performance to knock top overall seed Alabama out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, bottling up All-America freshman Brandon Miller in a 71-64 victory in the Sweet 16.

Trammell scored 21 points while Miller, whose outstanding season was marred by off-the-court complications, was held to nine points on 3-of-19 shooting and had six turnovers.

