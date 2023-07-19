LAS VEGAS — It's been a busy first six months on the job for Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez.
Since taking over the leading role in the conference in January, Nevarez has had to navigate some unexpected drama with the potential departure of San Diego State.
After months of deliberation back and forth between SDSU and the rest of the MW, Nevarez said Wednesday the Aztecs will continue to participate in the conference for at least the next academic year.
“I’m proud to report that, earlier this week, we came to a resolution, and San Diego State will continue to be a member in good standing for the 2023-24 season,” Nevarez said during her address at MW Media Days in Las Vegas. "... I feel like we’ve landed in a very, very good spot, and we’re very much looking forward to moving forward with San Diego State.”
The sloppy near-divorce started with SDSU sending a letter to the conference that the school planned to leave the MW to pursue other opportunities. Nevarez responded to SDSU President Adela de la Torre that she had received the school's notice of resignation, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
De la Torre later said that the school's letter wasn't actually an official notice of resignation, and the MW refuted that SDSU had, indeed, formally left the conference. The nearly two-month debacle ended this week with the MW and SDSU agreeing to move forward together for the time being, according to the Union-Tribune.
The biggest dispute between the parties was the exit fee of $34 million, according to The Athletic. Now that it's staying in the conference, SDSU is only on the hook to reimburse the conference for legal fees it accrued over the past several weeks.
“It used to be that conference movement was an anomaly,” Nevarez said. “Now, it seems to be a regular part of business. … What I’ve found is that we have very strong conference policies that are designed to not completely prevent schools from leaving – because we acknowledge that movement is going to happen – but that protect the conference when those things happen.”
Nevarez wouldn't expand on how long SDSU can be expected to stay in the MW, saying only that she looked forward to working with the Aztecs through the upcoming academic year. For now, she's looking forward to maintaining the conference's brand with the help of SDSU's recent basketball success in the NCAA Tournament.
“San Diego State is a positive to the Mountain West,” Nevarez said. “We are better with San Diego State in the league. I’m really feeling good with where we landed.”
Nevarez didn't rule out any possibilities of future expansions in the conference. The MW's biggest mission is to continue to compete among the other Group of Five conferences across the country.
“We are constantly evaluating that,” Nevarez said about expansion. "… We always want to be on our front foot and evaluating the environment. People ask about candidates or what types of schools we’re looking for, but it changes every year based on who’s available, the strength of who’s out there and what’s available. It’s a constant evaluation.
“... As long as we maintain our positioning in the FBS space, in that high-middle position, we’re going to be fine. We just have to make sure we’re on the front foot, and we continually evaluate the strength of our league.”