Mohamed Mansour, co-owner of the new Major League Soccer team in San Diego, speaks during an announcement for the new teamon Thursday, May 18, 2023, in San Diego. 

 Associated Press

Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is set to join the league in 2025.

The expansion team announced Thursday is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team. The ownership group also includes San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado.

