SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus.

Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday's game against New Mexico State will be played later this season after the Spartans mourn the death of Camdan McWright.

