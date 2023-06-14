wte-20230614-spts-DrewSanders

Denver inside linebacker Drew Sanders takes part in drills during rookie mini camp May 13, at the team’s headquarters in Centennial, Colo.

 Associated Press

Drew Sanders’ road to the NFL isn’t quite a Johnny Cash song, but suffice it to say he’s been almost everywhere, man.

He attended middle school in Oregon, then three Texas high schools in four years as his dad, a coach, got hired at Lake Dallas one year, Colleyville Heritage the next and then Denton Ryan. Then Sanders went to college, where he spent two years at Alabama and one at Arkansas.

