Name: Sara Burlingame
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Executive Director, Wyoming Equality
Experience: Member of the Cheyenne Police Advisory Board, Arts Cheyenne, past Board member UU Church of Cheyenne, national speaker on faith, race and conflict.
Website: https://www.voteburlingame.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RepBurlingame/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurlingameHouse
What motivated you to run for this position?
I love my District and wanted an opportunity to serve my neighbors. I knew that Wyoming would be facing hard economic times and I wanted a seat at the table to advocate for a better,more prosperous Wyoming.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Economic diversification, Education and can I say economic diversification again? I could credibly just repeat it three times: we cannot get to education and public lands without addressing our disastrous boom and bust cycle that finds us facing a pandemic on the wrong end of an unprecedented bust cycle.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I have been aggressively promoting the need for economic diversification in Wyoming for a very long time. I've been advocating for a comprehensive non discrimination policy in housing and accommodation so businesses know that they can move here and their workers and families will be safe. Most importantly, we need to flip the script on who the rest of the country believes we are. We know ourselves to be warm, inviting and a great place for businesses and families to invest in. But our laws and policies don't always reflect that. And finally, I am a pragmatist that knows that all state funding will be cut in response to this downturn, but there are those who will take advantage of a bad situation to attempt draconian cuts to education, to serve an anti-public school agenda. I intend to fight for public schools and teachers.