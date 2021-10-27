Saratoga High School literally ran away from the competition at Saturday’s Wyoming High School Activities Association Class 2A State Cross-Country Championships as the Panthers won the girls team title and missed a boys team title on a tiebreaker.
The boys were led by junior twins Grant and Grady Bartlett, who finished first and second respectively in 17 minutes, 1.83 seconds and 17.17.83. For the brothers, their one-two finish was a repeat of their freshman and sophomore campaigns. That means Grant will be pushing to be a four-time individual state champ next season.
Coach Rex Hohnholt said the man hiccup in that plan will likely be Grady.
“Grady and Grant are both as competitive as all get-out,” he said. “They’re never separated by very much. You love that competitiveness.”
Their example also helps inspire the rest of the Saratoga runners, Hohnholt said.
“They set a high standard in practice,” he said. “They’re very, very successful and very, very dedicated. You don’t teach what they have and it’s rubbed off through every practice every day.”
The boys tied Rocky Mountain for the title with a team score of 30 thanks to another top 10 placing for the Saratoga team in Calvin Condict, who finished 10th with a time of 18.34.75. Because the teams were tied, the tiebreaker went to the squad with the higher placing No. 5 runner. And for the second year in a row, the Saratoga boys finished second on the tiebreaker.
For the Panther girls, the competition wasn’t quite as close. They finished with 18 team points, outpacing second place Tongue River High School at 39. The Panthers also had four all-state runners finish in the top 10.
Leading the way were Marilee Williams (third place in 21:19.18) and Madison Teichman (fourth in 21:27.76). Freshmen Milan Scott finished eighth and Rhiwan Williams was 10th. Aspen Sewell, another freshman, was the team’s No. 5 scorer in 21st place.
Having four runners finish in the top 10 4 in top 10 “doesn’t happen very often,” Hohnholt said. “You have to have a dedicated, hard-working bunch of kids who are mentally tough to make that happen.”
Although the state results reflect well on the program and Hohnholt and his assistant coaches, he said the credit lies with the student-athletes.
“We can take a lot of credit as coaches, but you can’t lead a horse to water if they don’t want to go,” he said. “It’s the same for runners. You can’t make them run if they don’t want to run.
“Those banners will represent something up there for the rest of their lives.”