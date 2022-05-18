The Wood Baseball Fields at Third and Hugus in Saratoga got major improvements this spring.
With a small amount of cash, $22,000, and a lot of donated time, labor and materials, the long-unused north ballfield was completely reworked and the south field also had some upgrades.
The reworking of the north field began last fall when its old, dilapidated wood fence was removed. This spring, the entire field’s surface was releveled, all the old grass was removed and a new sprinkler system installed. Then a new sand infield was created with 200 tons of donated material brought in by Ryan Monk, owner of Plattoga Holdings Sand and Gravel. A new outfield fence is planned for the north field, but probably not this year.
For this season the outfield area of the north ballfield will have no grass. It will either be seeded or have sod installed later this summer if a donation can be found, said Ben Spaulding, president of the Platte Valley Little League.
To water this future grass on the new north ballfield, the Water Dogs crew of Saratoga’s Public Works Department are extending the town water main from Third Street to the west along Hugus Avenue and are installing a new water meter pit between the two ballfields.
The existing backstop fences of both fields also have been repaired and reworked. The original dugouts for the north field are planned for replacement later this year, Spalding said.
Spaulding and his supporters have been the driving force behind the revival of the fields since this incarnation of the local Little League in 20019.
Sunday was opening day for American Legion baseball, sponsored by Saratoga’s American Legion Post 54. This is the first year Legion baseball will be played in Saratoga, playing a schedule through May, June and July.
Opening day for Platte Valley Little League is June 21. The Little League season is two months.
The financial seed money for the improvements is provided by the Saratoga Town Council, which budgeted $20,000 in the 2021-2022 budget to improve thell fields. Money from the Platte Valley Little League and other donations also have been used to match the town’s contribution, said Spalding. The Town and the Little League have each contributed $11,000 to the $22,000 sprinkler system installation in the north field. The system is being installed by Randy Stevens, owner of Quality Landscaping.
Stevens also is among the many volunteers who have contributed time, equipment and labor to do the extensive work needed to level and improve the north field, as well as expand the south field to meet American Legion field requirements.
“It’s for the kids,” said Stevens.
Spaulding thanked the volunteers who have contributed to the improvements. Among the many are Stevens and his crew, Richard Raymer and his crew, and Roger Cox and the Jones brothers, Casey and Roger.
Scoreboards are planned for both fields this year. They are being paid for by a $15,000 donation from Adam Clark owner of Valley Foods and Liquor of Saratoga.
The old equipment building at the corner of Third and Hugus is scheduled to be remodeled. The long derelict bathrooms will be removed, and the building will be expanded to contain new bathrooms, a concession stand and more storage area. In the meantime, temporary portable toilets have been set for the summer.
The fields do not have access to electric power, which was raised at a recent Town Council meeting by Mayor Creed James. Carbon Power gave an estimate of a cost at $4,200 to set a transformer on a new pole by the existing shed to provide power for the new automatic sprinkler system being installed in the north field as well as the concession area planned for the building.
With $15,000 left in the baseball Capital Improvements fund, the council approved the mayor’s request to expand up to $5,000 to cover the expense.
The Platte Valley Little League has struggled the last couple of years to have nice fields to play on. Last year, an unsuccessful attempt was made to resurrect the abandoned ballfields by the Saratoga airport fence, when the availability of the Wood ballfields became uncertain.
Spaulding, also a member of the Saratoga Town Council, was able to negotiate a year-to-year lease with the Wood heirs to use the fields. Part of the lease terms includes having Saratoga Public Works extend the town water main to the back of the ballfield area where it can be accessed for the Wood residence at the end of Hugus Street.
The newly refurbished north field will be used primarily by the Little League as an area for T-ball and coach- pitched players, while the south ballfield will be used for the older American Legion team and player-pitched Little League games.