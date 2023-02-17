GILLETTE — The room at the Wingate Hotel was rearranged to include three rows of five cardboard boxes.
Essential oils were hidden inside of two, ripe for the sniffing.
Shasta, an 8-year-old beagle, sat checking out her new surroundings, intermittently looking up to make eye contact with her owner, Wendy Freier, of Lead, South Dakota.
“Find it,” Freier said.
Just like that, Shasta put her nose to the ground and went to work. Freier led her through the rows, checking each of the 15 boxes and waiting for a tell. As Shasta worked her way through, she stopped and sat next to one of the boxes, tilting her head to one side.
“Show me,” Freier said, and Shasta dropped her head to rest her snout on the box.
“Alert,” Freier called out and she and Shasta were rewarded with the knowledge they’d successfully found one of the two correct boxes.
Throughout the course of three days, Jeremy McLaughlin, a retired K9 handler, taught about 20 people how to start to develop their dogs’ knowledge of scent training. The scent work trials are a growing field that is enjoyable for dog handlers but also offers their dogs a way to exercise their minds and bodies.
The scent training seminar that took place Friday through Sunday at the hotel included containers and buried scents. Containers, like the boxes laid out in the room, were more accessible and above ground.
The buried scents were hidden beneath sand or water in a tub that nearly extinguished the scent altogether. But for the trained canines it was a test of talent. By training the dogs to pick up scent, the owners could then bring their dogs to scent trials across the country.
“It basically mimics what detection dogs do,” McLaughlin said.
Instead of sniffing for drugs or through luggage, the task was to sniff out birch, anise or clove essential oils.
“It’s neat because dogs with disabilities that are deaf or blind or have one leg, they can also be trained and it’s enriching for them,” Tiffany Sylvester said. Those with minimal space at home can also train their dogs by using containers like McLaughlin and hiding them in the living room.
“It’s a mental and physical test,” Crystal Allison said. “Anything you can do to keep your dog active and interested, it’s worth it.”
She and her dog Aria, a 4-year-old Icelandic sheepdog, worked through the experienced version of the faux trial, identifying three scents in three minutes time and working through a new test along the way.
As Aria made her way around the boxes, she found two of the scents easily, notifying Allison correctly by laying down by the box or sometimes sliding into them. With 30 seconds left, she nailed the dramatic finish, finding the scent that was trickily hidden between hollowed out pages of an old economics textbook.
“That was a hard one,” Allison said as she presented Aria with a treat. “Good finish!”
The two never practiced scent training with a book that sealed the smell inside the pages, rather than the “burped out odor” that McLaughlin said came from the cracks in the boxes. Although tricky, the two were up to the task and next time, Aria will be able to more easily identify that a scent could be inside a book, something she’d never seen before.
In this case, both young and old dogs alike were learning new tricks.