Valspar Golf

Adam Schenk tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla.

 Associated Press

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Adam Schenk is playing for the 10th consecutive week on the PGA Tour and finally seeing some good results, making enough putts Friday for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Valspar Championship.

Schenk had four birdies, all but one of them from inside 10 feet, and finished with a bogey from the bunker short of the 18th on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus