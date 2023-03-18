Valspar Golf

Adam Schenk hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla.

 Associated Press

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Adam Schenk looked as though he and everyone else would get passed by Jordan Spieth on Saturday at the Valspar Championship. When a wild and windy round finished, Schenk was still the player everyone was chasing.

Schenk hit his approach to the 18th hole to 5 feet and made the birdie putt for a 1-under 70, giving him a one-shot lead over Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood as he goes after his first victory on the PGA Tour.

