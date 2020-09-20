Skousen awarded degree from University of Alabama
Eric Skousen of Cheyenne has received a Master of Arts from the University of Alabama. UA awarded some 1,345 degrees during summer commencement July 31-Aug. 2.
Hoobler top 30 finalist for promising STEM students
Shelby Hoobler, a 13-year old STEM student from Cheyenne has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Shelby is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
For the first time, the competition will be virtual and finalists will compete for over $100,000 in awards. This year’s top 30 finalists demonstrate resilience and passion in the face of an unprecedented pandemic.
About Shelby:
Project Title: Leave It to Beaver Dam Analogs ... to Change Soil Moisture
Last year Shelby worked with people at the Laramie County Conservation District to survey the Dry Creek stream channel. The data showed places where the water table had dropped below its former stream bed. And it showed where a pool-riffle sequence – a deeper area before a shallower one – might help with restoration. Based on the data, Shelby chose five spots for “beaver dam analogs.” She collected baseline data on soil moisture at those spots. Then she built five artificial beaver dams at those places. She hammered wooden stakes into the stream channel across its width. Then she wove willow shoots among them and filled in any leaks with rocks and moss. She visited the dams five times from October through November and measured the soil moisture in multiple spots near each of her dams.
Shelby plays soccer and runs cross-country. She also enjoys hiking, horseback riding, hunting, fishing and plays the piano and viola.
Broadcom MASTERS, a program founded by the Society for Science & the Public, encourages middle school students to translate their interests into a passion for STEM. This competition is part of a robust STEM pipeline that encourages students who show incredible promise to pursue STEM in high school, college and beyond.